Off-Duty NJ Officer Arrested, Prosecutor Announces: What We Know

Berkeley Township officers responded to a home on Evernhan Avenue for a domestic disturbance where they discovered that Rebecca Sayegh, an off-duty Toms River officer, had smashed the front glass door of the residence, entered the residence, and then assaulted and threatened two victims inside at approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday, April 25, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Sayegh also damaged the hood of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims which was parked in the driveway of the home, Billhimer said. Sayegh was taken into custody at the scene after having resisted efforts to peacefully place her under arrest, the prosecutor said.

She was originally served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court. Due to the serious nature of the charges, however, Sayegh was re-charged by way of a warrant on April 28, according to Billhimer.

She was arrested at her home by Berkeley Township Police Officers, and transported to the Ocean County Jail where she was lodged pending a detention hearing.

Sayegh faces charges of home invasion burglary, assault, resisting arrest, and more.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Berkeley Township Police Department for their efforts in connection with this investigation.

