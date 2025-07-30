Off-Duty NJ Detective Performs Life-Saving CPR After Crash, Department Says

Detective Darin Sliker was honored Tuesday, July 29, at a Summit Common Council meeting for his actions on June 28, while spending time with friends in Lake Hopatcong, according to Summit Police Chief Ryan Peters.

After a day of boating, Sliker and others returned to a family friend’s home. Two guests walked to retrieve a vehicle down the street when, moments later, a loud crash and screams came from the front of the house.

Sliker and another off-duty officer, Montvale PD's Joseph Colella, ran to help. They found both individuals lying seriously injured in a neighbor’s driveway — they had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, Summit police said.

Sliker quickly identified the male victim as unresponsive, suffering from multiple broken bones, severe head trauma, and showing signs of agonal breathing, which typically occurs during cardiac arrest, police said.

Sliker began CPR immediately and continued rounds until the man’s pulse returned.

“Thanks to his swift response and exceptional training, both victims survived and are expected to make a full recovery,” Peters said.

Sliker received a Life-Saving Award and Exceptional Duty Award for his bravery.

“Det. Sliker’s actions that night were nothing short of heroic,” Peters said. “He acted not because it was his duty, but because it was the right thing to do.”

