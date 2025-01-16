Off-Duty EMT Revives Driver In Palisades Interstate Parkway Crash, See His Dashcam Footage

Witnesses say that the driver was trying to make a U-turn when they were struck near Exit 1 in Fort Lee just after 3 p.m.

Off-duty EMT Geoff Fallows was headed northbound when he spotted the crash in the shoulder of the southbound lanes, he tells Daily Voice.

With an injured knee, Fallows — who was the Little Ferry EMS captain for 16 years — says he hobbled across the highway, where another gentleman was performing compressions on the driver.

Hatzolah arrived with equipment as Fallows performed CPR on the victim. Fallows said they were able to revive the victim, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Fallows shared dashcam footage from when he pulled up to the scene.

Video shared by the Monsey Scoop shows the crushed sedan and damaged SUV at the scene near the Exxon station.

The PIPPD is leading the investigation.

