October Sky Spectacle: Here's When To Watch Super Harvest Moon, Meteor Showers

The cosmic festivities kick off on the evenings of Monday, Oct. 6, and Tuesday, Oct. 7, as the Super Harvest Moon makes its grand debut just after sunset.

This unusually bright and oversized full moon — closer to Earth than usual — ushers in the first of three consecutive supermoons this fall and earns the “Harvest” title for its timing near the autumn equinox.

While this moon’s luminous presence will be a sight to behold, its glow will also outshine the first meteor shower of the month.

The Draconids, known for their occasional surprise outbursts, will reach their peak activity on Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Thursday, Oct. 9. However, with the moon nearly full, only the brightest meteors are likely to pierce the sky.

The real meteor magic arrives later in the month. The Orionid meteor shower will peak from the night of Wednesday, Oct. 22, into the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 23, when the moon will be new and the skies much darker.

According to the American Meteor Society, skywatchers could catch up to 20 meteors an hour as streaks of light radiate from the constellation Orion, especially after midnight when Orion climbs higher.

Missed the Orionids or craving even more shooting stars? Early November brings the Taurid meteor showers, famous for dramatic fireballs lighting up the heavens.

For the best view, experts recommend finding a dark spot far from city lights and giving your eyes 20–30 minutes to adjust. No fancy equipment is needed. Just look up! Binoculars or telescopes, though, can make the moon’s features even more striking.

