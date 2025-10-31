Obamacare Premiums Skyrocket As Gov't Shutdown Drags Into Open Enrollment

The Trump administration released a preview on Wednesday, Oct. 29, of 2026 plans sold through Obamacare marketplaces in 30 states. Insurers are expected to significantly raise rates by an average of about 30% in the states with federally managed markets and 17% in states running their own markets, according to health research group KFF.

The expiring ACA tax credits are a major part of the dispute in Congress, leading to the second-longest federal government shutdown in US history. The shutdown began on Wednesday, Oct. 1, when Congress failed to pass a funding deal.

Senate Democrats opposed the House-passed stopgap bill, pushing for an extension of ACA subsidies and seeking to reverse Medicaid cuts in the GOP-passed spending plan previously called the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that President Donald Trump signed into law in July. Republicans argue that the federal government should be reopened before starting negotiations.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump urged Republicans to scrap the Senate filibuster to end the shutdown.

"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" Trump posted on Thursday, Oct. 30.

With no end to the shutdown in sight, Harvard University associate professor of public policy Mark Shepard said average premiums could more than double when open enrollment begins on Saturday, Nov. 1.

"Coverage will become less affordable for subsidized enrollees," said Shepard. "That's mechanical: when the government pays less, households will have to pay more. And in many cases, the premium shocks will be quite large in percentage terms."

In New Jersey, the state's Department of Banking and Insurance (DOBI) said that premiums will rise more than 175% in 2026.

"Consumers will soon be shopping and comparing health plans, and without these enhanced tax credits, they will be confronted by startlingly higher prices for coverage," said DOBI Commissioner Justin Zimmerman. "We are significantly concerned that many households will be forced to choose plans with lesser coverage or choose no coverage at all as a result."

Maryland is using its own funds to keep the enhanced subsidy in place for anyone earning less than 200% of the federal poverty level, Politico reported. The state also retained half of the subsidy for people making up to 400% of the poverty level.

While Marylanders would have faced an average 95% rise in out-of-pocket premiums, rates will still increase by about 35%, according to KFF data.

"That is still terrible, but at least it brings it down," said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

The federal subsidies, first enacted in 2021 under the American Rescue Plan and later extended through 2025, capped health costs at 8.5% of someone's income. Their expiration means that premiums for many Americans will rise by more than $1,000 a year.

According to KFF, a 27-year-old earning $22,000 would see their monthly costs increase from $0 to $66. For a 60-year-old making $65,000, premiums could soar by more than $11,000 per year, from a monthly cost of $460 to $1,380.

Older Americans stand to lose the most.

The Medicare Rights Center says nearly all of the 5.2 million adults ages 50 to 64 who buy coverage on ACA marketplaces would face higher costs in 2026. Average premiums would climb about 75% and nearly double in rural areas.

A 59-year-old widow earning $63,000, for example, would see her annual premiums more than double, from $5,355 to $14,213.

"These enrollees are already at a cost disadvantage," the nonprofit said. "Under the ACA, insurers can charge people in their 50s and 60s higher premiums than they charge younger adults who purchase the same plan in the same area."

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that 1.5 million more people will lose coverage if Congress fails to extend the subsidies before open enrollment ends on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. The progressive think tank said some people may resort to sacrificing essentials like gas, groceries, and medications to pay higher premiums.

The higher premiums also come as about 42 million Americans brace for losing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits amid the government shutdown. Many Northeast states are suing the Trump administration, accusing it of withholding emergency funds to maintain SNAP.

Shepard warned that higher premiums could lead millions to go without their health insurance.

"When people lose health insurance coverage, they don't stop getting sick," he said. "In practice, the uninsured often seek care through emergency rooms, putting strain on hospital budgets who must cover these costs as uncompensated care. State and local governments often end up bearing additional burden through public hospitals and Medicaid funding for uncompensated care."

You can click here to use KFF's calculator to estimate your personal costs with or without federal ACA subsidies.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.