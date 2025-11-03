Obama Lays Into Trump, Touts Sherrill At NJ Rally

Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, in Newark Saturday, Nov. 1, bashing President Donald Trump as he explained why it was so important to put Sherrill in the governor's mansion. Sherill and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli are running to replace Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited.

Obama criticized Trump for sending the Justice Department after his opponents, firing military officers for being more loyal to the Constitution than to him and sending the National Guard after into American cities, "stopping crime waves that don't exist," while the former president said country and our politics are in a "dark" place.

"Every day is Halloween — except it’s all tricks and no treats," Obama said. "It’s not as if we didn’t see some of this coming. I’ll admit, it’s worse than even I expected. But I did warn y’all. I did. And you know what? Donald Trump warned you too. He told you what he was like and how he was going to act."

Obama then asked the crowd, "has any of that gotten better? Is the economy working better for you?"

"There’s absolutely no evidence that Republican policies have made life better for the people of New Jersey," Obama said. "They put on a big show deporting people and targeting transgender folks. They never miss a chance to scapegoat minorities and blame me for every problem. You have a flat tire? Must be DEI. Your wife kicked you out? DEI. Who knew? But what they haven’t done is help you."

The former president then turned his attention to Sherrill, touting her background as a Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, all while raising four kids, and noting her vows to bring down energy costs by declaring a state of emergency in the Garden State.

"Mikie doesn’t just say the right thing. As your governor, she’ll do the right thing" Obama said. "Mikie will work with anyone if it helps the people of New Jersey. And she’ll listen to everyone — whether they voted for her or not."

Obama also dinged Ciattarelli mocking him for his previous two failed runs for governor.

"I believe in persistence, but at a certain point — three times in a row? " Obama said. "The other two times, he lost. This time, his strategy is to suck up to the Republicans in Washington. Donald Trump called Mikie’s opponent '100% MAGA.' Not a great endorsement. When he was asked to give the Trump administration a grade, Mikie’s opponent said they deserved an A.I know there’s been grade inflation, but really — an A? This is the best we can do? The same folks who put secret war plans in a group chat? You don’t think there’s anything they could be doing better? No room for improvement?"

Ciattarelli spent the weekend barnstorming across New Jersey, doing his best to get out the vote. While Trump did not campaign for him in person, he did host a tele-rally for Ciattarelli on Friday, Oct. 24 and has been backing him on his Truth Social page, touting his and other Republicans ability to bring down energy costs.

"Jack will cut your taxes, and tremendously reduce your out of control and ridiculous energy costs," Trump wrote in a post urging Orthodox Jews to come out and vote for Ciattarelli. " Whereas his opponent will double, triple, and even quadruple your Energy, and other costs. You will rue the day that you voted for her."

A new poll from AtlasIntel has the race at a razor thin margin, with Sherill leading 50.2% and Ciattarelli at 49.3%, within the poll's margin of error, while a poll from Suffolk University has Sherill leading 46% to 42%.

