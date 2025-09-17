Obama Criticizes Trump Targeting Political Enemies, Condemns Charlie Kirk Murder In New Remarks

Speaking at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Obama stressed that Americans must be able to disagree without resorting to violence, warning that the targeting of political opponents undermines the foundation of democracy.

“Regardless of where you are on the political spectrum, what happened to Charlie Kirk was horrific and a tragedy,” Obama said. He also called the shooting of Minnesota Democratic legislators Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman “a tragedy,” emphasizing that threats against one side of the political spectrum endanger everyone.

Obama acknowledged that he did not personally know Kirk but said: “I was generally aware of some of his ideas. I think those ideas were wrong, but that doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family.”

Obama added that true leadership requires modeling civility, pointing to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox as an example of a Republican who has responded to tragedy with respect and restraint, even when engaging with political adversaries.

Obama went further, criticizing what he described as the Trump administration’s habit of targeting political enemies. He said that unlike his successor, he refused to put “the weight of the United States government behind extremist views” while in office.

“When we have the weight of the United States government behind extremist views, we’ve got a problem,” Obama said, adding that the president’s role should be to unify the nation, not divide it.

He pointed to leaders across party lines, including George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney, as examples of politicians who believed in strengthening shared American values.

“At moments like this, when tensions are high, part of the job of the president is to pull people together,” Obama said.

