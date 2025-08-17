NYC Restaurant Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured

The shooting broke out just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, in Brooklyn, at Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, according to authorities.

Officers responding to frantic 911 calls found chaos inside the establishment, with victims ranging in age from 27 to 61, eight of whom were men and three women, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

The violence followed a dispute among patrons, said Tisch.

Three men — including a 27-year-old and a 35-year-old — were pronounced dead at the scene. The other man's age is not yet known, according to Tisch.

Eight others were rushed to local hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

As daylight broke, detectives recovered at least 36 shell casings from inside the lounge and found a firearm discarded at a nearby intersection.

Investigators are searching for multiple suspects.

Tisch noted that through the end of July, New York City had seen the lowest number of shootings and shooting victims on record.

“Something like this is, of course, thank God, an anomaly," Tisch said. "It's a terrible thing that happened this morning. We're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down."

