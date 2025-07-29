NYC Mass Shooter Blamed Football Head Trauma For Mental Illness, NFL Responds

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that Shane Tamura appeared to be targeting the NFL over his claims of having chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Police said the 27-year-old Las Vegas man killed four people on Monday, July 28, before turning the gun on himself at 345 Park Avenue, where the NFL's main offices are located.

Tamura shot himself in the chest, not the head, according to The New York Times.

"Study my brain please," Tamura wrote in a three-page note. "I'm sorry."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said one league employee was seriously injured in the shooting.

"He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition," Goodell said in an office memo obtained by Business Insider. "NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family. We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."

Tamura's note accused the NFL of hiding the dangers of football "in favor of profits." He also referenced former Pittsburgh Steelers player Terry Long, who died by suicide in 2005 after drinking a whole gallon of antifreeze.

The NFL has faced criticism for how it has failed to protect players from brain injuries suffered during the repeated collisions that happen in football. The league claims that it saw a "historic low" for concussions in the 2024 season, decreasing 17% from 2023.

Goodell didn't address Tamura's accusations or any other motivation for the shooting.

"As you know, there are significant resources available to all employees, including grief counselors," he wrote. "Shortly, [human resources] will send you more information on the available resources and how to take advantage of them. Those based in New York should work remotely tomorrow. It is understandable if you prefer to take the day off."

Police said the shooting is the city's deadliest in 25 years. Identified victims were Officer Didarul Islam, 36, who was working private security at the time, Blackstone senior managing director Wesley LePatner, 43, and Julia Hyman, a Cornell University graduate and an associate at the Rudin Real Estate Company.

The other victim hasn't been identified as of press time. Tamura died from a self-inflicted wound on the 33rd floor.

Investigators said Tamura entered the building dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses, carrying what appeared to be a long gun. His car, a BMW registered in Nevada, was found near the scene.

Goodell said the building, which also houses offices for Blackstone and financial firm KPMG, will have increased security in the wake of the shooting.

