NY Native Among 15 Killed In New Orleans Terrorist Attack 'Brought Joy To Everyone'

Matthew Tenedorio, 25, was shot to death in the ensuing chaos after an Army veteran rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in the city’s French Quarter at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, relatives revealed on GoFundMe.

“On January 1, 2025, our lives were shattered…” Tenedorio’s cousin’s Greg and Christina Bounds wrote on the fundraiser, created to help the family with funeral expenses.

“Matthew was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend whose laid-back spirit and infectious laughter brought joy to everyone around him.”

Tenedorio grew up in Mineola before moving to Louisiana, where he attended high school about 40 miles north of downtown New Orleans. Relatives said he worked as an audiovisual technician for the Superdome.

“He played a crucial role in creating memorable experiences for countless fans and event-goers,” the Boundses wrote. “Matthew was always the one to lighten the mood, able to laugh off life's challenges and spread positivity wherever he went.”

In all, the attack claimed 15 lives and injured dozens more, as Daily Voice reported.

The FBI identified the man responsible as 42-year-old Army veteran Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, who reportedly had ties to ISIS ideology. He was killed in a shootout with police.

In an update on Thursday, Jan. 2, the FBI confirmed that Jabbar acted alone.

“This was an act of terrorism. It was premeditated and an evil act,” said Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counter-terrorism division. “He was 100 percent inspired by ISIS.”

Meanwhile, Tenedorio’s loved ones hope to celebrate his life and legacy, even amid the tragedy.

"Matthew’s spirit will forever live on in our hearts, and your support will help us celebrate his life and legacy," the Boundses wrote.

Those who wish to donate can do so on GoFundMe’s website.

