NY Mom Wrongly Convicted Of Shaking Infant, Causing Brain Damage, Dad Claims (Exclusive)

Toretto Mosher disputed key claims made by the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office that landed his fiancé, 22-year-old Julia Servin, behind bars in a statement to Daily Voice Monday, Aug. 4.

Servin, of Schenectady, was sentenced to six years in state prison in July after pleading guilty to reckless assault of a child, as Daily Voice reported. In doing so, she formally admitted to violently shaking the couple’s 5-month-old child, which prosecutors argued left the baby with serious brain and retinal injuries.

But Mosher says that narrative is wrong.

“To be absolutely clear, the child in this case was never diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury,” he told Daily Voice. “The official hospital records… identify the condition as a nontraumatic subdural hemorrhage.”

A discharge summary from Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, obtained by Daily Voice, states, "No brain swelling, blunt trauma, or any indication of non-accidental trauma was noted."

The report goes on to state that "no clinical documentation supports a diagnosis of inflicted trauma, shaking, slamming, or abuse... ruling out violent or intentional injury." Doctors also did not diagnose Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Under the document's "summary of legal relevance," it states: "This record demonstrates that no medical evidence supports the allegations of abuse or assault."

Mosher said allegations about skull fractures and burn injuries were not supported by final radiology reports. According to Mosher, the burns were the result of an accident involving a faulty water system and healed within two weeks.

He maintains that Servin only accepted a plea deal because she feared permanently losing custody of their children if she refused.

“Julia Servin entered a plea agreement under extreme duress and coercion,” Mosher said. “No harm was ever proven to have occurred.”

The child, who was initially treated at Ellis Hospital and later airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, has since been released to a family member and is receiving ongoing outpatient care, according to the DA’s office.

Mosher says he aims to “formally correct the public record” on what he calls a “false medical narrative.”

"[Servin] is a devoted mother who has faced immense hardship and injustice," Mosher said. "Despite everything, she has remained strong and focused on protecting her children and seeking the truth."

Daily Voice has reached out to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

