NY Mailbox Thief Nearly Hits Officer In High-Speed NJ Chase, Police Say

Edward Orozco, of Yonkers, was apprehended after a dramatic high-speed chase and a month-long investigation by the Wallington Police Department, Sgt. Brian Rosas said.

The theft ring, which targeted mailboxes in October, resulted in thousands of dollars in losses for residents after stolen checks were rewritten and repeatedly deposited, according to Rosas.

Wallington police launched an extensive investigation, identifying the suspect vehicle as a blue BMW M-Series with Florida plates. The department’s Information Technology Unit, led by Lt. Paul Stolarz and Sgt. Rosas, set up surveillance at a targeted mailbox.

On Nov. 8, at around 1 a.m., officers spotted the BMW and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, nearly striking Officer Michelle Weglarz and dangerously overtaking Wallington Fire Department Engine 202, which was responding to an unrelated incident, according to Rosas.

Despite the escape, Officer Weglarz positively identified Orozco as one of the suspects. He was later arrested in Westchester County, NY, on warrants issued by Wallington police. Detective Lt. Joseph Rock coordinated his transfer to New Jersey, where he was lodged in the Bergen County Jail, Rosas said.

Orozco faces multiple charges, including theft, forgery, eluding, conspiracy, and criminal attempt.

