Nutley’s Hudson Rose To Close July 26, New ‘Saucy’ Concept On The Way

The team says the space is being reimagined to make way for something “fresh, exciting, and just a little bit ‘saucy.’”

“We’ll be announcing details about the forthcoming concept shortly,” the Hudson Rose team shared on Facebook. “In the meantime, please visit us in the coming weeks for one last toast and a final taste!”

The transformation will be led by Chef Andrew Riccatelli and General Manager Eric Binder, who have been “working behind-the-scenes on fresh ideas for months.”

While the restaurant space will change, the Harlow Room, Hudson Rose’s private event space, will remain open in its current form. “If you have an event already booked, we have you covered!” they said.

Located at 238 Franklin Ave., The Hudson Rose describes itself as a "sophisticated speakeasy brimming with the hallmarks of fine dining."

More details on the upcoming concept are expected to be revealed later this summer.

