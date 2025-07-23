Nurse Impersonator With 20 Fake Names Stole Meds Across Multiple States—Including New Jersey

Shannon Nicole Womack, 39, allegedly used multiple stolen identities to work as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, and RN supervisor — without holding a single valid license in any state. Investigators say she secured nursing jobs at rehab and long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania using forged documents and aliases, then moved on to other states before getting caught.

Womack's alleged scheme spanned at least five years and several states. Authorities say she used staffing agencies and even created her own fake LLC to keep moving between facilities during the COVID-era nurse shortage.

She is accused of using 20 aliases and seven Social Security numbers, often relying on the names and credentials of real nurses from southern states, according to police and a criminal complaint. The Georgia Board of Nursing has already listed her on its “Nursing Impostor Alerts” site.

Pulled Over On I-79, Found With Fake IDs And Stolen Meds

Womack was stopped by Pennsylvania State Troopers in April 2025 along Interstate 79 in Washington County, according to a news release on Monday, July 21. She gave three different names. One flagged multiple active warrants from Georgia, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Indiana.

A search warrant executed on her Mercedes uncovered stolen prescription meds, medical documents, patient logs, and IDs belonging to multiple people. Officers also found paraphernalia from several Pennsylvania health care facilities where she had briefly worked.

Fingerprint analysis initially returned the name Shannon Nicole Robinson. Police later identified her as Shannon Nicole Womack.

PA Facilities Where She Allegedly Worked Briefly Before Being Fired

Eldercrest Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Allegheny County): Fired for misconduct.

Harmar Village Care Center (Allegheny County): Fired after allegedly stealing oxycodone.

Corner View Nursing & Rehab (Allegheny County): Fired; patients' prescriptions found in her car.

St. Mary’s Home of Erie (Erie County): Prescription drugs belonging to residents found in her car.

Greenery Center for Rehab & Nursing (Washington County): Evidence recovered from her car.

Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare (Washington County): Oxycodone missing from cart she managed.

Oak Hill Healthcare & Rehab (Westmoreland County): Fired for misconduct.

Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation (Beaver County): Fired for misconduct.

Sayre HealthCare Center (Bradford County): Fired for poor performance.

Investigators say Womack’s pattern was consistent: she would obtain short-term positions through false paperwork, remain just long enough to access medication carts or patient data, and then leave under suspicious or documented misconduct.

Full List Of Known Aliases Used By Womack

Providers are urged to review employment records and contact PSP Washington at 724-223-5200 if any of these names appear:

Shannon Nicole Parham

Shannon Nicole Abiola

Shannon Nicole Armstrong

Shannon Abiola-Parham

Shannon Nicole Grimes

Shannon Nicole Womack

Shannon Nicole Lawson

Shannon Nicole Lethco

Shannon Nicole Robinson

Shannon Lee Lawson

(Additional aliases are under review as the investigation unfolds.)

Charges Filed Against Womack Include:

Corrupt Organizations

Endangering the Welfare of Care-Dependent Persons

Identity Theft

Forgery

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Unlawful Use of a Computer

“The nurses provide a very important function with regard to health care,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said, “and these individuals weren’t getting the level of care they needed — or the medication they were prescribed — because this individual was taking it.”

The Pennsylvania State Police say this scheme may have started in 2020 and could involve additional states and victims. The Department of Health, Department of State, and multiple DAs are assisting with the case.

Since more states may be involved, and investigators are urging health care providers and former patients who recognize Womack — or any of her aliases — to come forward. Anyone who identifies her name in employment records is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Washington at 724-223-5200.

