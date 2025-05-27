NPR Sues Trump Over Funding Cuts, Calling Executive Order 'Textbook Retaliation'

NPR and three Colorado radio stations filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, May 27. The group accused Trump of "textbook retaliation" for news coverage he dislikes.

The suit claims Trump's executive order is unconstitutional and undermines Congress' power to control federal spending.

"The order targets NPR and PBS expressly because, in the President's view, their news and other content is not 'fair, accurate, or unbiased,'" the suit said. "The order's objectives could not be clearer: the order aims to punish NPR for the content of news and other programming the President dislikes and chill the free exercise of First Amendment rights by NPR and individual public radio stations across the country."

Along with Trump, the public radio stations named Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House budget director Russel Vought, and National Endowment for the Arts chair Maria Rosario Jackson as defendants. Joining NPR in the suit are Colorado Public Radio, Aspen Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio.

In a statement, NPR president and CEO Katherine Maher said Trump's executive order threatens all public media outlets.

"Public media was established to inform the American public and uphold American democratic values," said Maher. "The President's executive order is directly counter to Congress's long-standing intent, as expressed in the Public Broadcasting Act, to foster vibrant institutions that achieve that mission, serving all Americans independent of political influence. The order threatens the existence of the public broadcasting system, upon which tens of millions of Americans rely for vital news, information, and emergency alerts."

Trump signed the executive order titled "Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media" on Thursday, May 1, directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to stop sending federal funds to NPR and PBS.

"At the very least, Americans have the right to expect that if their tax dollars fund public broadcasting at all, they fund only fair, accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news coverage," the order said. "No media outlet has a constitutional right to taxpayer subsidies, and the government is entitled to determine which categories of activities to subsidize."

The order's immediate impact is unclear since Congress has already approved full CPB funding through September 2027. The CPB, which Congress created in 1967, receives federal funds but operates as a private nonprofit.

CEO Patricia Harrison said Trump doesn't have the legal power to direct the CPB's funding, which Congress directly allocates two years in advance to protect the nonprofit from political influence.

"CPB is not a federal executive agency subject to the President's authority," Harrison said in a statement on Friday, May 2. "Congress directly authorized and funded CPB to be a private nonprofit corporation wholly independent of the federal government."

NPR says it receives about 1% of its budget directly from CPB and a few more percent through local station support. CPB funding makes up 8-10% of public radio station revenue on average.

While small, that money helps keep the national and local systems connected — especially in rural and underserved areas.

"NPR also provides critical infrastructure services to 379 public radio stations and more than 1,200 radio signals," Maher said. "Radio is one of the most resilient forms of public safety communications: it reaches the most remote corners of our nation, and is reliable even when all others fail. As the organization selected by America's public radio stations to manage the national Public Radio Satellite System (PRSS), NPR operates the backbone for public radio emergency alerting across the country."

NPR said it reaches more than 43 million people nationwide each week through its network of local public radio stations.

