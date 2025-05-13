'Not A Pothole:' Emergency Repairs Close Route 80

Two lanes and a shoulder of the eastbound lanes near Exit 37 in Rockaway were shut down shortly after 5 p.m. on May 12, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The closures were caused by a collapsed sewer basin, NJDOT said. Officials noted that the issue is not a sinkhole.

Crews were responding Monday night and expected to work overnight to fix the damaged drainage system. It was not immediately clear how long the repairs would take.

Drivers were urged to use caution, slow down, and expect delays.

“The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors,” NJDOT said.

Real-time traffic updates can be found at 511nj.org

