Not a Bright Idea: NJ Duo Shined Laser Beam Into Cars On Interstate, Police Say

A witness called police around 8:30 p.m. to report the light show and followed the Prius while directing dispatchers and helping troopers track the vehicle as it headed west onto I-91 south. Troopers stopped the vehicle near Exit 27 in Hartford, Connecticut State Police said.

Manuel Dominguez-Liz, 25, of Camden, New Jersey, was in the driver’s seat with a laser pointer on his lap, police said. Mabel Parrot, 38, of East Brunswick, New Jersey, was in the passenger seat.

At first, Dominguez-Liz admitted to pointing the laser, but later told police it was Parrot in charge of the beam. He said they were just “having fun pointing the laser at signs on the highway," police said.

Both were arrested without incident.

Dominguez-Liz was charged with illegal use of a laser pointer, interfering with an officer, breach of peace in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the second degree, police said.

Parrot was charged with illegal use of a laser pointer, breach of peace in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the second degree, according to authorities.

They were both held on $2,500 bonds, officials said.

