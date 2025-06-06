North Jersey Is Getting A Topgolf — And It's Going To Be Huge

The new Topgolf located along Route 46 in Parsippany, will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a full-service bar and restaurant, 140+ HDTVs, fire pits, and a rooftop terrace. Whether you’re Tiger Woods or more of a mozzarella sticks champion, this place is made for everyone.

“We’re thrilled to break ground in Parsippany,” said Chris Callaway, Topgolf’s Chief Development Officer. “The venue will offer a new way for locals and visitors to connect, compete, and play.”

And yes, it’s a big deal.

The venue is expected to hire up to 400 Playmakers (Topgolf’s term for team members). It will be the third Topgolf in New Jersey, joining locations in Edison and Mount Laurel.

“This premier venue not only enhances our local entertainment offerings but also contributes to the continued growth and energy of our community,” said Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio. “We’re proud to have Topgolf call Parsippany home.”

Landlord Dr. Bhagirath P. Maheta added that the project will bring an economic boost and make Parsippany a destination spot.

Topgolf, 1269 Route 46, Parsippany.

