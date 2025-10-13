Nor’easter Turns Deadly: Woman Killed During Height Of Storm

Police said the victim, identified as Lyudmila Braun, was struck late Sunday morning, Oct. 12, in Coney Island, near Ocean Parkway and West Brighton Avenue, steps from an entrance to the elevated Q train line.

She had been walking to a nearby grocery store when the panel, measuring roughly 41 by 87 inches, detached from a steel carport in a parking lot and sailed about 20 feet into an adjacent pedestrian walkway, according to the New York City Department of Buildings.

First responders found her unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. and took her to Lutheran Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, NBC News reported.

City inspectors said the panel had separated from the overhead structure during high winds and then was blown into the path of pedestrians. As a precaution, the Buildings Department worked with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to close one entrance to the Ocean Parkway station while the investigation continues.

Peak wind gusts in Brooklyn reached about 42 miles per hour during the storm, according to preliminary National Weather Service data.

The death came as the sprawling Nor’easter pounded the East Coast with periods of heavy rain, coastal flooding and strong onshore winds that disrupted travel and knocked out power to thousands.

Forecasters had warned of dangerous surf, beach erosion and gusts strong enough to down trees and damage property, urging residents to secure outdoor items and avoid piers and jetties.

Officials said the investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing, including a review of the solar installation’s condition and whether the equipment was properly secured before the storm.

The Nor'easter will taper overnight as the storm heads out to sea, and, except for spotty morning showers, Tuesday, Oct. 14, is expected to be mainly dry, with skies gradually becoming mostly to partly sunny.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

