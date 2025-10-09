Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain, Gusts Up To 60 MPH That Could Knock Out Power: Here's Timing

The National Weather Service said the strong coastal low will lift north this weekend into early next week, with the potential for widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding and beach erosion Sunday, Oct. 12 into Monday, Oct. 13.

Forecasters expect frequent gale‑force gusts topping 40 mph and peak gusts up to around 60 mph along parts of the immediate coast.

Average rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is likely, but flooding is not anticipated at this time because of the storm’s longer duration and pre‑existing dry conditions.

The precise impacts will hinge on the track and strength of the deepening low as it drifts north.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn the system will behave like a tropical rainstorm. If it does strengthen to become a named storm, it will be called Karen.

“This will be a damaging storm for some along the Atlantic coast,” AccuWeather Chief On‑Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, noting it is expected to form off the Georgia coast and strengthen as it crawls north.

Timing: Conditions deteriorate across North Carolina and the Delmarva Peninsula Friday, Oct. 10 into Saturday, Oct. 11 then expand north over New Jersey and the New York City area on Sunday, reaching southern New England into Sunday night and Monday.

Barrier islands and other low‑lying, flood‑prone spots that typically take on water during coastal storms are likely to flood with multiple high‑tide cycles.

Expect pounding surf, dangerous rip currents, and pockets of coastal road overwash, along with scattered power outages where the strongest gusts line up with saturated ground.

What to do now: Secure loose outdoor items, avoid jetties and piers, plan for ferry and bridge restrictions during peak winds, and never drive through saltwater flooding.

Keep an eye on updated local statements as small shifts in the storm’s path could sharpen or lessen impacts where you live.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.