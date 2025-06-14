'Noah Could Never:' Tyreek Hill Reignites Rivalry With Olympian After Blazing 100M Sprint

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver continues to chase the Olympian from Alexandria after an eye-popping 10.15 in the 100m dash in the prelims of the Last Chance Sprint Series in California.

After the race, Hill shared a video of the event with the caption "Went for a lil Jog today."

But it wasn't his impressive speed that had people talking. It was what came next.

Hill casually held up a white sign with one message: “NOAH COULD NEVER” — complete with a yawning emoji.

The move mirrored Lyles' own light-hearted jab back in February, when he won the 60 meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and held a sign that read, "Tyreek could never."

The two — both among the fastest men alive — share a casual rivalry, and have exchanged barbs back and forth on social media. They reportedly plan to race this summer to settle the score.

While the 31-year-old Hill's race was impressive, it's still a far cry from Lyles' personal best of 9.79 in the 100m race last year at the Paris Olympics.

"This has been an ongoing thing for, quite some time now, and I mean, everybody's seen the back and forth on social media," Hill said to PEOPLE earlier this year. "I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like."

In that same interview, Lyles said "Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win."

Hill has long had Olympic aspirations, planning to qualify in 2020, and he has expressed interest in seeking gold in 2028 — and not in flag football.

Now fans are calling for a head-to-head showdown: NFL vs. Olympian.

Winner gets the crown. Loser gets the meme.

