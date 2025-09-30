No Rings For Relatives: Connecticut Outlaws First-Cousin Marriages

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 1, first-cousin marriages will be illegal in the state. Connecticut now joins more than 30 states that have outlawed the practice.

Republican Rep. Devin Carney led the push after noticing Connecticut was in the minority. The measure passed with bipartisan support, and Gov. Ned Lamont signed it into law earlier this month.

Democratic Rep. Steve Stafstrom, co-chair of the Judiciary Committee, told the Connecticut Post the measure was about looking toward the future.

"Science shows that procreation between first cousins increases the chances of birth defects," he told the outlet. "We also didn't want to penalize or jeopardize any marriages that occurred when it was legal."

Connecticut first cousins who are already married will be grandfathered in and will not have their unions annulled.

There are no fines or penalties tied to the new law, but it blocks the state from sanctioning or approving those marriages.

The practice remains legal in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont. In Maine, kissing cousins can marry, but only after undergoing genetic counseling with a physician.

