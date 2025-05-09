No Place Like Home? Staying In May Be The New Going Out

According to a new survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Air Wick, those who prefer hosting friends at home significantly outnumber those who opt for a night on the town.

In fact, the poll of 2,000 Americans found that nearly three-quarters of respondents lean toward gathering with friends in the comfort of their own homes. Half said this shift in preference has taken place in just the past few years.

Respondents cited a range of reasons for this change, from saving money to creating a more relaxed environment.

Avoiding crowds, maintaining control over food, drinks, and ambiance, and skipping the pressure of dressing up were also among the most commonly cited benefits.

A majority of participants say a pleasant scent plays a big role in setting the tone for a home gathering, with many admitting they actively think about how their home smells before hosting.

“With more Americans opting for home gatherings, it’s clear that comfort, meaningful connections and subtle touches like a pleasant home fragrance or ambient lighting are becoming the new priorities for socializing,” said Julia Mellberg, a spokesperson for Air Wick.

Whether the occasion is a dinner party, birthday celebration, or movie night, the average host spends more than two hours preparing their space before guests arrive.

Common prep tasks include tidying up, selecting music, and setting a welcoming atmosphere — with scent and lighting topping the ambiance checklist.

Not surprisingly, home gatherings also scored high on emotional connection.

Many respondents said they feel more at ease during a night in and are more likely to have meaningful conversations.

Popular topics include family updates, personal life recaps, and yes — a little old-fashioned gossip.

Some of the biggest stressors reported by home hosts include cleaning, cooking, and making guests feel comfortable.

Concerns about running out of food, not having enough space, or managing social dynamics also made the list.

As for what makes a night in truly enjoyable? Top essentials cited by survey participants included good food and drinks, the right mix of people, comfortable seating, and a tidy, inviting environment.

Whether it’s a casual movie night or a more elaborate celebration, survey respondents agreed: creating the right vibe makes all the difference.

