No Charges For NJ Officer Who Fatally Shot Chainsaw Wielding Man: AG

On Monday, May 27, 2024 at 1:07 p.m. Keansburg police were called to perform a welfare check at a home on Seabreeze Way, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. Two officers entered the home and found Willem Roman with a running chainsaw, along with several weapons, Platkin said.

Roman approached the officers with the chainsaw, Platkin said. Patrolman John Swartz used a taser on Roman and Patrolman Tyler Manges shot him, Platkin said.

Roman was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died two weeks later, Platkin said. Officers later discovered that Roman also had a crossbow and multiple knives on his person, Platkin said.

As part of its investigation, the state is releasing two police body-worn cameras from the encounter.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses, including criminal homicide offenses, that could be brought and, as required by statutes, the grand jury is instructed on self-defense and other forms of legal justification.

