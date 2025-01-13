No Charges Filed In Fatal NJ Police Shooting Of Bling Bishop Robber: AG

Shamar Leggette was shot by members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at a motel room in South Brunswick. Legette had been wanted for robbing "Bling Bishop" Lamor Whitehead from Paramus in Bergen County, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Leggette, was also wanted out of Rhode Island for armed robbery, Platkin said. The second suspect, a female, was wanted out of Pennsylvania for drug distribution charges, Platkin said.

At 2:05 p.m., Task Force officers positioned themselves outside the motel room where both suspects were located, identified themselves as law enforcement, and issued repeated commands over a loudspeaker ordering them to surrender, Platkin said.

At approximately, 2:12 p.m., the female suspect exited the motel room, surrendered peacefully, and was taken into custody, Platkin said. At approximately 2:44 p.m., after continuing to receive no response from Leggette, one Task Force officer deployed non-lethal oleoresin capsicum canisters through the motel room’s window in an attempt to get him to exit. Shortly thereafter, Leggette contacted the motel front desk and stated he was going to surrender, Platkin said.

Leggette exited the motel room with a firearm in each hand and exchanged gunfire with eight Task Force members, Platkin said. Leggette was pronounced dead at the scene, Platkin said. No officers were injured.

A 2019 law, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody Platkin said. Every investigation must be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved, Platkin said

Click here for bodycam footage of the incident.

