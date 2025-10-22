No Charges Filed In Death Of Toms River Man Who Died After Police Encounter, Grand Jury Rules

According to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, 47-year-old John Cassidy of Toms River died after being arrested on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on April 19, 2024 (click here for bodyworn camera footage of the arrest).

The investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) reviewed body-worn camera footage, surveillance video, police radio transmissions, medical records, and autopsy results, officials said. After deliberations concluded on Oct. 20, 2025, the grand jury returned a “no bill,” meaning no criminal charges would be filed.

The decision applies to Island Heights Police Officers Peter Muscarella, Dominique D’Amico-Violante, and Lt. Paul Rutledge; Toms River Police Officers Anthony Pacella, Krzysztof Kowalczyk, and Sgt. Shan Ruiz; and Ocean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pereira, the Attorney General’s Office said.

According to the investigation, officers attempted to arrest Cassidy at a gas station on Route 37 near West End Avenue around 1 p.m. after learning he had outstanding warrants. Police said Cassidy re-entered his vehicle after being told to remain outside and refused to exit for about 25 minutes.

Officers eventually broke the passenger-side window, unlocked the car doors, and pulled Cassidy from the vehicle with the assistance of additional Toms River and Ocean County officers. He was handcuffed while on the ground but then suffered a medical episode, police said.

Officers provided aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported Cassidy to Community Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m.

The medical examiner ruled the death natural, citing the cause as “hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and morbid obesity,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.

