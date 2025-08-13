NJ’s Youngest BOE Member Could Be Ousted: Recall Effort Against Him Moves Toward Ballot

Robert Fisher Jr. became one of the state’s youngest-ever elected officials when he joined the Park Ridge Board of Education in January 2023, just months after graduating from Park Ridge High School at 18 years old.

He has since moved about 900 miles away to Nashville, TN, to study at Vanderbilt University.

A recall petition submitted Monday, Aug. 11 has surpassed the number of signatures needed to move forward, Bergen County Clerk Sabrina H. Taranto confirmed. The petition contains 2,141 signatures, far above the 1,864 signatures needed to prompt a recall, Taranto said.

Under state law, Fisher has until Friday, Aug. 22 to challenge the determination. If it stands, the recall question could appear on the November ballot.

In a statement to Ballotpedia, Fisher criticized the effort as “a futile attempt to force a recall” by “a group of agitators” making “baseless accusations” and “trying to instill a culture of fear in our tight-knit town.”

He defended his committee work on the board, his residency status, and clarified his intentions.

"It's no secret that I attend Vanderbilt in Nashville during the academic year, but I spend my time and money flying back to Park Ridge for Board of Education meetings during the semesters, and live in town during breaks. I've spent thousands and travelled tens of thousands of miles because our community deserves higher-performing schools, lower taxes, and a school board that works for Park Ridgers, not special interests. New Jersey law and precedent protect the right of college students to vote in the town where they have their permanent home, and I have every intention of permanently returning to our borough once I graduate. Are they attacking all college students who vote in the town they call home?"

Fisher, who served as Park Ridge High School’s student council and mock trial team member before his election, also worked as field director for Senator Holly Schepisi in 2021 and as deputy historian of the Saddle River Museum from 2022 to 2023, his bio on the BOE site says.

He is now pursuing degrees in legal history, psychology, and Germanistics at Vanderbilt, while serving as a research assistant and trained crisis counselor.

Daily Voice has reached out to Fisher for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.