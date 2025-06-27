Overcast 63°

NJ's Spirit Halloween Hiring 50K Workers To Prepare For 'Killer Season': How To Apply

Summer is just beginning, but Halloween lovers looking for some extra cash can already get started on spooky season.

A Spirit Halloween storefront in Dadeland, FL.

A Spirit Halloween storefront in Dadeland, FL.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Phillip Pessar
The interior of a Spirit Halloween store in South Miami, FL.

The interior of a Spirit Halloween store in South Miami, FL.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Phillip Pessar
The interior of a Spirit Halloween store in South Miami, FL.

The interior of a Spirit Halloween store in South Miami, FL.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Phillip Pessar
Chris Spiker
Spirit Halloween is hiring for more than 50,000 retail jobs, the retailer said in a news release on Wednesday, June 25. The company based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, is aiming to open more than 1,500 temporary stores across the US and Canada.

According to Spirit Halloween, workers will enjoy perks like flexible schedules, competitive pay, and a premium incentive program.

"With the anticipation for Halloween at an all-time high, we are committed to creating the same immersive experience that keeps our fans coming back year after year," said CEO Steven Silverstein. "The talent and enthusiasm of our associates is the driving force that brings Halloween to life each year, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning faces for another killer season."

All employees receive a 30% discount on Spirit Halloween merchandise. Returning store managers are also eligible for seasonal retention bonuses.

Spirit Halloween is known for transforming empty storefronts and strip malls into temporary destinations for costumes, spooky decorations, and many other Halloween staples. The pop-up store chain was founded in San Francisco in 1983.

You can apply to work at Spirit Halloween at Work4Spirit.com or by texting the word "reaper" to 85000.

