Meet NJ's First Babies Of 2025, Including The First, Born At Stroke Of Midnight

As fireworks lit up the sky to ring in the new year, Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center had its own reason to celebrate—a tiny, precious one.

Julissa and Manfer Lopez of Neptune City, welcomed Cataleya Lopez at the stroke of midnight at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center at the stroke of midnight.

 Photo Credit: Hackensack Meridian Health
Baby Isabella, who weighed 7 pounds and 12.6 ounces, was born at 4:55 AM at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, to mom Yeraldin Mercedes Castillo de Mendez of Perth Amboy, New Jersey.&nbsp;&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Hackensack Meridian Health
Supal and Hinal Patel of Parlin, New Jersey, welcomed Baby Boy Patel&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Hackensack Meridian Health
Cecilia Levine
The first baby of 2025, Cataleya Lopez, made her grand entrance at the stroke of midnight, kicking off the new year with joy and hope.

Born to proud parents Julissa and Manfer Lopez of Neptune City, Cataleya weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces. She is the fourth child in the Lopez family to be welcomed into the world at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“This is the perfect way to start the new year,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We’re honored to provide the world-class care we’re known for to Baby Girl Lopez and the many other babies born across our network today. A special thank you to our incredible team for their compassionate care and commitment. Congratulations to all the families, and happy 2025!”

Cataleya wasn’t the only bundle of joy to arrive on New Year’s Day in the Hackensack Meridian Health network. The celebrations continued across several hospitals:

  • At 1:56 a.m., Baby Boy Patel was born at Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center to parents Supal and Hinal Patel of Parlin, NJ. He weighed 7 pounds and 0.8 ounces.
  • At 4:55 a.m., Baby Isabella, weighing 7 pounds and 12.6 ounces, arrived at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center. Her proud mom, Yeraldin Mercedes Castillo de Mendez, hails from Perth Amboy, NJ.
  • At 5:23 a.m., a baby girl was born at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, bringing even more joy to the new year.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where Cataleya was born, is an academic medical center and Regional Perinatal Center for high-risk pregnancies. The hospital is consistently ranked as the best in New Jersey and one of the nation’s top hospitals for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report. Its Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) earned the prestigious AACN Gold-Level Beacon Award for nursing excellence in 2024.

As Cataleya and her fellow New Year’s babies begin their journeys, their arrivals symbolize fresh beginnings and the promise of the year ahead. For their families, Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals provided the care and compassion to make their first moments of 2025 truly magical.

