NJ's Dominic Sessa Cast In New Anthony Bourdain Biopic: Report

The 21-year-old actor, who grew up in Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City, has been cast as Anthony Bourdain in a new biopic about the legendary chef, Deadline reports.

Bourdain is also a Garden State native, growing up in Leonia and having graduated from the Dwight-Englewood School.

Sessa became a breakout star after appearing in "The Holdovers," a critically acclaimed dramedy about a boy stuck at boarding school over Christmas break with his misanthropic teacher.

Sessa attended Alder Avenue Middle School in Egg Harbor Township before going to boarding school in real life in Massachusetts.

"The Holdovers" was his first movie. Sessa is also set to appear in "Now You See Me 3."

No details are sparse about what the focus of the Bourdain film will be and no release date has been set.

To read the Deadline story, click here.

