NJ's $1.13B Lotto Winner Comes Forward After Months Of Mystery, Officials Say

A New Jersey resident has officially submitted their winning ticket in the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 23. The winner was purchased at ShopRite Wine & Spirits on Route 66 in Neptune Township in the drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 26.

The ticket matched all five numbers—7, 11, 22, 29, 38—plus the Mega Ball of 4, securing the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The largest Mega Millions prize was $1.602 billion and won by a player in Florida.

The winner chose to remain anonymous and will receive a cash payout of $537.5 million before state and federal taxes. New Jersey law allows large lottery jackpot winners to remain anonymous.

Lottery officials confirmed the claim was made just in time, as winners have one year from the drawing date to submit their ticket.

"It is common for large jackpot winners to take their time to file a claim," NJ Lottery said.

The Neptune ShopRite received a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket in the historic win. The store operator, Saker ShopRites, pledged to donate the bonus to the Fulfill food bank.

The nonprofit located just a mile from the store helps people fighting food insecurity in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

"We at ShopRite are really thrilled for the winner," Richard Saker, CEO of Saker ShopRites, said in March. "We're thrilled for the state of New Jersey. We're thrilled for this community, Neptune."

Lottery proceeds from the record-breaking drawing raised $77 million in sales for New Jersey. Those sales contributed $27 million toward the jackpot and supported the state’s pension system for teachers and public employees.

The ticket was claimed as Mega Millions was getting very close to having another $1 billion jackpot. The next drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 24 has an estimated prize of $944 million.

If someone wins the Christmas Eve jackpot, it would be the seventh-largest in the game’s history.

