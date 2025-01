Officers responded to Wegmans at 34 Sylvan Way in Whippany and found the child locked in the vehicle, the Hanover Township Police Department said. The high that day was 27 degrees.

Tatiana Petrina was charged with child abandonment and released with a court date, police said. The child was unharmed during the incident, police said.

