NJ Vet Accused Of Animal Cruelty In Death Of 2 Puppies Gives Up License: AG

Ehren Seth Yablon, owner of Newark Veterinary Hospital in Newark, treated animals in unsanitary conditions and failed to properly treat and isolate three parvovirus-positive puppies, resulting in the death of two puppies, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Yablon has not practiced since May 2022 after the state accused of him engaging in gross and repeated acts of negligence, professional misconduct, incompetence and malpractice, Platkin said.

The veterinarian resolved the allegations by agreeing to permanently surrender his license to practice in New Jersey.

Yablon kept three parvovirus-positive Husky puppies in a single kennel without providing any treatment, monitoring, food, or water, Platkin said. When one of the puppies died, Yablon failed to notify the owner and did not remove it from the shared kennel, Platkin said. Two days later, a second Husky puppy died, Platkin said.

A 7-year-old female bulldog that Yablon had been treating for a fever and bleeding issues died in his care, Platkin said. Yablon informed the owner that the bulldog had died during surgery, but the owner took the dog to another veterinarian to perform a necropsy, which revealed that no surgery had been performed, Platkinsaid.

An inspection of Yablon’s office observed urine on the waiting room floor; rodent feces in the storage area; a dirty examination room with uncovered trash containers; dirty sterilization equipment; expired and improperly stored medication; and a dead cat stored in a crate on top of a freezer, Platkin said.

According to News12 Bronx, Yablon now practices at the Fordham Vet Clinic, a mobile service which operates out of an RV.

Yablon told News12 none of the deaths were because of his negligence and he just wants to help pets. Yablon is licensed to practice in New York.

