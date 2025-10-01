NJ Turnpike Sex Assault Suspect Arrested By Nypd: State Police

On June 24, at about 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a sexual assault at milepost 119.3 on the Turnpike South in Teaneck, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

A female victim was sexually assaulted by Jadden James, 24, of the Bronx, NY, according to Lebron. James left the scene before troopers arrived, and an arrest warrant was issued, state police said.

On Sept. 22, James was arrested by the New York Police Department and extradited to New Jersey on Monday, Sept. 29, Lebron said. He was charged with sexual assault and theft and was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The investigation remains active, and no additional information is available, state police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.