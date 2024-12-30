NJ Trio Ram Police Car In Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

At 5:20 p.m., officers discovered the stolen car near the Galloping Hill Mall at 1350 Galloping Hill Rd., Township of Union police said. Officers surrounded the car with the goal of blocking it to prevent a pursuit, police said.

The driver of the stolen car tried to force his way out of the containment and repeatedly rammed police cars, officers said. Police were able to remove the occupants from the 2021 Acura RDX, which had been stolen during an overnight home burglary in Orange on Saturday, Dec. 28.

One officer was taken to a nearby hospital due to the intentional ramming of their police car, law enforcement said.

The trio, including Jeremiah Byrd, a 21-year-old Newark resident, were charged with possessing a stolen car, police said. The 16-year-old driver was charged with eluding the police, aggravated assault for the injuries to the officer and possession of a weapon—the car, police said.

Byrd was previously arrested by Union police for his role in an armed carjacking in 2020, officers said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.