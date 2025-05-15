NJ Transit Shutdown Looms: Rail Service Tells Riders To Clear Out By Midnight

In a critical rail service advisory issued Thursday, May 15, NJ TRANSIT warned of a potential systemwide shutdown due to strike action by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

“NJ TRANSIT strongly advises all train customers to complete their travels and arrive at their final destination no later than 11:59 PM on Thursday, May 15, 2025,” the agency said.

The agency encouraged commuters to stay informed via:

NJTransit.com/railstoppage

The NJ TRANSIT mobile app

@NJTRANSIT and line-specific accounts on X (formerly Twitter)

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work towards a resolution,” NJ TRANSIT said in its statement.

Translated versions of the advisory are available via Google Translate on the NJ TRANSIT website. Riders can also call (973) 275-5555 for assistance from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The ongoing dispute centers on wages.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) says NJT pays them below industry standard, with their last raise having been in 2019.

According to NJ TRANSIT, the average salary for engineers who worked the full 2024 calendar year was $135,401. The agency says this number reflects only those who worked a full schedule—40 hours per week for 52 weeks—and excludes part-timers, new hires, and retirees.

Under the most recent proposal, that average would increase to $161,728 by July 1, 2025, and to just over $173,000 by July 1, 2027, the agency said.

In a March letter to members, BLET General Chairman Tom Haas acknowledged the proposed hourly rate for engineers would reach $49.82 by July 1, 2025—just 10 cents shy of the $49.92 hourly rate at the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), which the union has cited as a pay benchmark.

NJ TRANSIT argues that this offer meets the union’s request for parity with other railroads and undermines claims that engineers could earn $10 more per hour elsewhere.

