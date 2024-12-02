NJ Transit, Amtrak Delays Derail Return To Work: 'Another Stellar Day On The Rails'

Starting around 8:45 a.m., North Jersey Coast Line and Northeast Corridor services were suspended in both directions, while Raritan Valley Line trains into and out of Penn Station New York faced delays of up to 60 minutes, NJ Transit said.

Service resumed at 10:35 a.m., but the damage was done. Riders, already bracing for the first day back at work after the long holiday weekend, found themselves stranded and fuming.

"Another stellar day on the rails," one commuter vented on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NJ Transit blamed the chaos on Amtrak’s overhead wire issues near Newark Penn Station, thanking passengers for their patience as service was restored.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.