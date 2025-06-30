NJ Teen Shot Near Stonewall Inn During Pride Weekend In NYC Was Innocent Bystander, Police Say

The shooting happened Sunday, June 29, around 10:15 p.m., following the Pride march, outside 3 Sheridan Square near the Stonewall Inn, after a fight broke out in the area, authorities said.

According to police, the New Jersey teen was an innocent bystander who had no connection to the dispute or the shooter.

“By some miracle that male is not shot, however those rounds traveled down range and strike our 17-year-old victim in her left thigh,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. “That bullet travels through her left thigh and lodges in her right thigh.”

“This victim is a female 17-years-old visiting from New Jersey. She had no connection to the shooter, and she had no connection to the previous fight that was taking place,” Kenny said. “She was in New York City to celebrate the Pride parade and was a total innocent bystander.”

The 17-year-old was transported to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The 16-year-old victim, meanwhile, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the NYPD.

