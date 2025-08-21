Chen, known for his after-school tutoring sessions and his lighthearted “Chen Awards,” has been diagnosed with Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease, according to a GoFundMe launched by former student Daniel Shotkin.

“Whether it’s staying hours after school to offer extra help or hosting fun traditions like his aptly named Chen Awards, Mr. Chen’s class has been one of the most memorable experiences of my time at Westwood,” Shotkin wrote.

Doctors say a living donor would be the most effective treatment for Chen’s condition, allowing him to stop dialysis and improving his long-term health.

“Unfortunately, there are no suitable donors in my immediate family,” Chen said on his personal website. “I wholeheartedly appreciate any support that you can offer to me, no matter how big or small.”

In an Instagram post penned July 29, Chen explained he lives alone, away from his family, orphaned, and was diagnosed with kidney disease at a young age. He said it's been an "uphill battle physically and emotionally for some time now.

"I recognize that I need to accept help both emotionally and medically."

The GoFundMe, which aims to help cover the cost of Chen’s medications and treatments, had raised more than $24,000 of its $28,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

Organ donor screening information is available through the fundraiser page.

Click here to view the campaign and here for more on how to donate your kidney to help Chen.

