NJ Teacher Indicted After Having Baby With 13-Year-Old Student: Prosecutor

Laura Caron, who taught fiftth grade at Middle Township Elementary School, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

The relationship with the student began in 2016, when the child was approximately 11 years old, and lasted until 2020, officials said. The relationship occurred while the child was living in Caron's home in Cape May Court House.

Caron became the subject of an investigation last December, when the victim's father made a Facebook post that was shared with the district's superintendent, police paperwork says. An investigation revealed that Caron had the victim's baby in 2019, when the victim was 13 years old. The victim confirmed with his family members and with police that he was the father later that month.

The father said his wife became friends with Caron when she became their teacher, with their children staying at Caron's home. The children went from staying over a couple of nights a week to living there permanently.

While they were living with her, the victim's sister said the kids would sleep in a shared room on the second floor. The next morning, her brother would be in bed with Caron, she told investigators. The victim told investigators they had sex twice a week, according to the complaint.

The victim admitted to his sister in a text message that he was the father of Caron's baby, but asked her not to say anything, for fear Caron would get in trouble. Following the birth of the child, the boy permanently slept in Caron's room and kept clothing in her dresser, according to the complaint.

Caron has been placed on paid administrative leave, Superintendent David Salvo said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.