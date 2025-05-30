NJ Teacher Had Videos Of Student In Classroom, Secret Videos Of Kids At Malls: Complaint

** WARNING: Many people may find the following information highly disturbing and upsetting. Reader's discretion is advised **

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice, 50-year-old Saint Thomas Aquinas High School teacher Axel Palomares had student/teacher sexual fantasies and was found in possession of a video showing a female high school student in school uniform slightly bent over a teacher's desk last October.

Investigators also uncovered numerous photos and videos captured in public places, including local malls, which captured the "undergarment-clad intimate parts of juvenile females," the criminal complaint says.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, a sweep of the school this week did not turn up any hidden cameras.

An investigation into Palomares began in December 2024 when the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office got a CyberTip from the Kik messaging app about an account owned by Palomares, according to the complaint.

Palomares had been discussing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the complaint said. A search warrant was authorized on the account, which revealed the account was used to discuss CSAM, as well as fantasies regarding committing child sexual abuse, and installing/viewing hidden cameras to watch children, the affidavit says.

Messages also indicated the account owner does not share CSAM on Kik, and requested Kik users to contact him on his Telegram account. Based on messages in the account, the owner appeared to be a school teacher and had student/teacher sexual fantasies, according to the affidavit.

The login IP addresses to this account resolved to Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (Edison), as well as the Short Hills and Bridgewater Malls, charging documents indicate.

CCTV footage was obtained from the Bridgewater Mall on March 28, depicting Palomares, a Spanish teacher and girls soccer coach at Saint Thomas Aquinas, entering the Macy's at the same time the Kik account began using the public internet, police paperwork says. He spent a considerable amount of time in multiple bathrooms within Macy's and the mall that day, police said.

"It did not appear [Palomares] was in the mall to shop for merchandise," police said.

A query of the Automatic License Plate Reader system for Def's vehicle revealed his vehicle was located within the area of multiple locations, including the Short Hills Mall, on the dates and times that the Kik account used the internet at those locations.

Undercover officers began communicating with Palomares on his Telegram account, where he discussed child porn and sexually abusing his young daughters, police paperwork said.

A search warrant was executed at Palomares' home on May 27. Upon telling him the reason for the search, Palomares said, "What happens if you find it?" — referring to CSAM, police paperwork says. He then invoked his Miranda Rights.

A search of the home turned up numerous electronic devices, including a small recording device that could be used to record individuals secretly, police said. In addition to Palomares' personal cell phone, police found an additional iPhone 7 located within Palomares' school laptop bag, police paperwork shows. Palomares was asked to unlock the phone, and originally said it was old and he did not know the passcode. But after being advised of recent notifications on the phone (from the undercover agent's Telegram account), Palomares entered the passcode, the complaint says.

Located inside of the phone were numerous CSAM files, including pre-pubescent children being sexually exploited, authorities said. Also located were numerous pictures and videos, which appeared to have been recorded in public places including the mall, police said. The footage captured the undergarment-clad intimate parts of juvenile females, according to police.

Police also found two videos recorded on Oct. 4, 2024 showing the legs of a person sitting behind a teacher's desk, police said. The video then pans to a female student who is slightly bent over a desk in front of the teacher’s desk, according to police.

"The student is wearing the Saint Thomas Aquinas school uniform, and her buttocks and underwear are visible," the paperwork reads. "The videos zoom into the student’s underwear/skirt area. The video was captured from within a school classroom as Saint Thomas Aquinas High School."

