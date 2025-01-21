NJ Teacher Allegedly Impregnated By 13-Year-Old Former Student Released From Jail: Report

The judge granted her release at a detention hearing, saying she was not a flight risk. She is ordered to have no contact with the victim, his family or any minors, besides her 5-year-old daughter, NJ Advance Media says.

According to a criminal affidavit, Caron was 28 years old when she was impregnated by a 13-year-old former student. Caron, a Cape May Court House resident who teaches fifth grade at Middle Township School #2, was arrested and charged las week with having a sexual relationship with a student living in her home.

The relationship began when the boy was 11 years old and lasted until 2020, one year after Caron gave birth to his child, according to police papers obtained by Daily Voice.

The school was originally tipped off that Caron had a sexual relationship with a student, when the boy's father made a Facebook post on Thursday, Dec. 12, where he said Caron's child looks like his son, according to the complaint. The victim remained in contact with Caron until his father's Facebook post, he told investigators.

The father said his wife became friends with Caron when she became their teacher, with their children staying at Caron's home. The children went from staying over a couple of nights a week to living there permanently.

While they were living with her, the victim's sister said while the kids would sleep in a shared room on the second floor, the next morning, her brother would be in bed with Caron, she told investigators. The victim told investigators they had sex twice a week, according to the complaint.

The victim admitted to his sister in a text message that he was the father of Caron's baby, but asked her not to say anything, for fear she'd get in trouble. Following the birth of the child, the boy permanently slept in Caron's room and kept clothing in her dresser, according to the complainant.

Cabrini has been placed on paid administrative leave, Superintendent David Salvo said.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Caron's attorney, John Tumely said she lives with her mother at her house and that she takes care of her 89-year-old grandmother next door, according to NJ Advance Media. A DNA test of the victim and Caron's daughter has not been conducted, Tumely said at the hearing, according to the outlet.

A request for comment has been sent by Daily Voice to Tumely.

