NJ Starbucks Accused Of Discrimination After Denying Mom Private Space To Pump: AG

A Finding of Probable Cause was issued against Starbucks for violating the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination (LAD) at its Sicklerville location, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) said.

The barista, who filed the complaint with DCR, returned from parental leave and requested a private place to pump during her shift. Instead, investigators said the store manager set up a trifold privacy screen in a busy back room, next to sinks, storage, and other employees, the AG's office said.

The worker told investigators she feared the screen would tip over while coworkers walked by, and said she could not pump comfortably under those conditions. When she raised concerns, Starbucks allegedly told her to either use the screen or extend her leave. She ultimately took nearly two extra months of unpaid leave, state officials said.

DCR found probable cause that Starbucks failed to reasonably accommodate the worker by denying her a private location and failing to engage in a good-faith process to find alternatives.

Under the LAD, employers must provide reasonable break time and a private space other than a bathroom stall for employees to express milk, unless doing so creates an undue hardship.

The Finding of Probable Cause is not a final decision but allows the case to move forward. It will next go to conciliation, where the parties may negotiate a resolution. If no agreement is reached, a Deputy Attorney General will prosecute the case in court or before the Office of Administrative Law.

