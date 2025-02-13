Fair 11°

NJ Snowstorm Shocker: These Towns Doubled Forecasts In Latest Winter Whopper

New Jersey’s latest snowstorm played favorites, dropping way more snow than expected in some spots while barely making an appearance in others, according to the National Weather Service (scroll all the way down to see totals by county).

Expected snow vs. observed snow in this week's storm.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories

Forecasters had called for 4 to 6 inches across much of South Jersey Tuesday, Feb. 11, with Cape May and parts of Delaware expecting 6 to 8 inches. But by Wednesday morning, some towns were digging out from totals well beyond those estimates—while others were left wondering where winter went.

Who Got Buried?

Some towns saw their snow totals soar past expectations. Here’s where the storm packed its biggest punch:

  • Atlantic County: Galloway Township – 8.0 inches
  • Burlington County: Leisuretowne – 5.4 inches
  • Camden County: Atco – 5.3 inches
  • Cape May County: Cape May (NW) – 8.8 inches
  • Cumberland County: Newport – 6.0 inches
  • Gloucester County: Monroe Township – 4.7 inches
  • Ocean County: Tuckerton – 6.2 inches

Where Did Winter Go?

Meanwhile, North Jersey barely got a coating, leaving some residents wondering if the storm even happened. Towns like Morristown, Flemington, and Wantage ended up with just 1 to 2 inches—right in line with forecasts but still a letdown for those hoping for a snow day.

Cape May County, on the other hand, was supposed to get 4 to 6 inches but instead got slammed with 8 to 12 inches. Atlantic City International Airport recorded 7.8 inches, well above the forecast.

The storm moved through fast but hit southern counties the hardest, dumping snow at rates of over an inch per hour at times.

You can click here to see how much snow fell in each New Jersey county this week.

