NJ Singer Killed In DUI Crash During Church Trip, Family Says: 'Our Star'

Esiyah H. Dixon-Waheed was the only person killed in the collision, which involved a drunk driver with a revoked license, according to her family. She was a passenger at the time. WGEM reported on the crash that allegedly killed Waheed here.

Dixon-Waheed is from Camden but had been living in Minneapolis, her Facebook page shows.

“She was our STAR,” wrote Musa Waheed in a GoFundMe campaign launched to help bring her body home. “She used her voice not just to sing but as a ministry to comfort people through their pain and grief.”

Dixon-Waheed was a 2022 graduate of Wiley University, an HBCU in Marshall, TX, the university said. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and was a member of the school’s a cappella group.

Wiley University issued a statement mourning her loss.

“Esiyah was known for her extraordinary voice, which she used to uplift and inspire,” the university wrote. “She also contributed to The Freedom Film Project and was featured in the documentary 1700 Miles: A Journey to Explore Freedom.”

The GoFundMe, launched by Musa Waheed, had raised $9,000 as of Tuesday, July 29. The campaign asks anyone touched by Esiyah’s voice or ministry to help the family in “laying her baby girl to rest.”

“We are stunned, we are in shock, and still in disbelief,” Waheed wrote. “Anybody she has ministered for, anybody she has touched, anybody that loves her… help bless this family to bring our girl back home.”

Click here to view the campaign in honor of Esiyah Dixon-Waheed.

