NJ School Employee Exposed Himself To Middle Schoolers: Prosecutor

Omer Sogutcu was an IT professional at Hudson Arts and Science Middle School, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Two girls under the age of 13 reported Sogutcu exposed himself and asked them to engage in sexual conduct, Suarez said.

Sogutcu is charged with two counts of sexual assault by contact and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the charter school’s district office in Fair Lawn and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

