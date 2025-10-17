NJ School Board Candidate Runs Over Opponent's Sign: New Providence PD

At 2:41 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 11, a resident on Bergen Road said their sign supporting Rupa Kale for school board was purposely run over by a vehicle, New Providence police said.

An investigation revealed Miguel Marshall, who launched a write-in campaign, was responsible, police said.

Marshall is charged with criminal mischief, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash, police said.

Marshall ran for school board last year, finishing in 5th place out of five candidates.

This year, Marshall was running a write-in campaign with Steve Rossi, though their campaign website has been made private.

