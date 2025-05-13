NJ Rookie Cop Dies In Off-Duty Accident, Mayor Says

Bordentown Police Officer Robert Sparano died in an off-duty accident, Mayor Eric Holliday said on Tuesday, May 13, calling the tragedy “heartbreaking.”

Sparano had only joined the department in July 2024, having graduated from the Mercer County Police Academy's Basic Police Recruit Class #31-24.

In Tuesday's statement, Holliday said that although Sparano was a recent addition, he quickly became a valued and respected member of the department.

“His dedication to service, warm spirit, and commitment to protecting others left a lasting impression on both his colleagues and the residents of Bordentown.”

Sparano followed in the footsteps of his father, a former police officer, and was described as someone who embraced his calling with pride and purpose.

“His commitment to protecting others was not only a reflection of his own character, but also a continuation of a legacy of service that runs deep in his family,” Holliday said. “This is a deeply painful loss for our township, and words cannot fully express the grief we share.”

Holliday offered condolences to Sparano’s family, friends, and fellow officers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.