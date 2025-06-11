NJ Restaurant Owner, Cancer Survivor, Killed In Fatal Crash

At 9:18 a.m., a Kia Sportage driven by DeFalco was traveling westbound on Route 80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills when it veered off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for New Jersey State Police said.

Defalco was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said.

He was the longtime owner of the Green Pond Grill and also owned The Chauffer in Rockaway, according to his obituary. He also served as assistant director at Integrity House in Secaucus, his obituary reads.

DeFalco was previously diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer and given six months to two years to live, his wife, Lucy, wrote on Facebook in January 2024, but he was later declared cancer free.

“The only way [his doctor] can possibly explain this is that it's a miracle,” Lucy DeFalco wrote. “Only through God's grace, mercy and your prayers. We are still trying to get over the shock of him having cancer and now the shock of him not having it. Thank you to all of you who helped us along this journey.”

Aside from Lucy, DeFalco is survived by his son, Matthew and his sister, Linda, his obituary reads.

A wake will be held Wednesday, June 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Di Chiara Funeral Home in Lodi with a 6 p.m. chapel service, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here.

