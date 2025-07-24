NJ Residents' Electric Bill Is About To Spike Again

The results of PJM’s 2026/2027 Base Residual Auction, announced Tuesday, July 22, show the price of capacity cleared at the federal cap of $329.17 per megawatt-day, the highest in years.

That’s a 22% jump from last year’s price of $269.92.

PJM, which manages the power grid for 13 states and Washington, D.C., secured over 134,000 megawatts of power to meet the projected electricity needs of 67 million people.

“PJM would expect the cap price to translate to a year-over-year increase of 1.5–5% in some customers’ bills, depending on how load serving entities and states pass on wholesale costs to consumers,” the company said in a statement.

The PJM auction directly affects power markets in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C.

For many customers in these states, energy costs have already climbed:

New Jersey: Electric bills rose by at least $20/month as of June 1, following the state’s annual Basic Generation Service (BGS) auction.

Pennsylvania: PECO, PPL, Duquesne Light, and other utilities raised rates starting June 1, 2025, with higher costs expected during the summer A/C season.

Maryland: Utilities including BGE, Pepco, and Delmarva Power raised electricity rates beginning June 1.

Delaware: Delmarva Power customers saw electricity rates increase June 1, following a gas hike in April.

Virginia: Dominion Energy has proposed a 15% electricity rate increase beginning July 1, with more to follow in 2026 and 2027.

New York: Con Edison has proposed a rate structure that could raise household bills by over $1,800 annually by the end of 2025.

Why It’s Happening

PJM says demand is growing rapidly, “driven largely by data center expansion, electrification and economic growth.” The grid operator said its forecasted peak load rose 5,400 megawatts in just one year.

The auction results also showed that:

Only 139 megawatts cleared above the reliability threshold — a razor-thin margin.

2,669 megawatts of new generation were added, the first uptick in four years.

17 previously retired generating units were brought back online.

PJM continues to clear its backlog of pending power projects, working with developers and using AI systems (via a partnership with Google) to accelerate approvals.

The next auction for the 2027/2028 delivery year is scheduled for December 2025.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.